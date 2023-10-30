Woman REFUSES to let MIL wear her wedding dress for her vow renewal. AITA?

When this woman is upset with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for refusing to let my MIL wear my wedding dress for her vow renewal?"

I (24f) got married to my husband Marcus (25m) three months ago, it was absolutely wonderful and went off without a hitch.

My MIL Rose (46f) and my FIL David (47) are going to get their vows renewed a month from now, they both said that my wedding inspired this. I was happy for them and thought it was a great idea, my parents did the same but on a smaller scale when I was 19.

However, a week ago Rose came to me with the request that she wear my wedding dress since she was forced to sell hers when Marcus was a kid, and didn't want to spend the money on a brand new wedding dress. I was shocked and just told her that I would think about it.