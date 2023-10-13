Woman refuses to attend sister's wedding after argument over hair color. AITA?

When this woman is concerned about her sister's upcoming wedding, she asks Reddit:
I (27F) have always had naturally vibrant red hair. It’s a part of who I am and it’s always made me stand out. My sister (31F) is getting married next month, and I was thrilled when she asked me to be her maid of honor.
Everything was going smoothly until she sat me down last week and told me she thinks my hair color would distract from her on her wedding day. She suggested I temporarily dye it a more “neutral” color or wear a wig.
I was shocked and hurt. I’ve received comments about my hair my whole life, but I never expected this from my own sister. I tried to explain to her how important my natural hair color is to me and how it’s a part of my identity, but she didn’t budge.
Now, I’m considering not attending her wedding at all. It feels like she’s trying to make me hide who I am just for the sake of some wedding photos. AITA for thinking of skipping the wedding altogether?
ghostgoul3 writes:
If she wont budge with her wanting to dye your hair you can either not go with is fine or you can just attend as a guest you dont need to change yourself for someone elses wedding its one thing if you dyed it and thats why it was so vibrant but that’s just how your hair naturally is you shouldnr have to hide it your hair sounds beautiful! NTA.
ohhyshiny7 writes:
NTA. Sounds like she’s just jealous of how amazing you’ll look on the day with your hair, and she’s projecting her insecurities onto you. The audacity for her to even request you alter anything about your natural appearance is unacceptable.
I’d be hesitate to say it would be a good idea to not attend at all as this may cause bigger problems down the line, but I’d say go and she’ll just have to get over herself.
straysmon writes:
NTA. It boils down to your sister being insecure. Which is her problem, not yours. I have read plenty of posts where the bride makes unreasonable demands about a woman's hair & it never ends well for the bride.
Anything from demanding that all of her bridesmaids bleach their hair so they'd match to a bride demanding that her sister cut her knee-length hair off because it would be too distracting. You have every right to tell your sister NO & not attend if she keeps insisting.