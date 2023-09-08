Woman REFUSES to date short men who lie about their height. AITA?

I will happily go on a date with a man that is 5'6" and says he is 5'6". If a man lies to me, says he is 5'10", and shows up being 5'6"? I have zero interest in this man. Not because he's short, but because he lied.

I will similarly kick a guy to the curb if he says he is 6'2" and is actually 5'10". It's not the height, it's the lying. One guy even tried to tell me that 5'7" was the same thing as 6'2" "in his country". Others "apologize" for "converting metric to inches wrong". Riiight.