Woman refuses to go to cousin's wedding because BF wasn't invited. AITA?

He said that they already paid and it wasn’t possible to add more people, that’s when I told him that I will not be attending the wedding because in my opinion it’s insulting to not include my partner who has been sharing my life for over a year.

He didn’t reply but I received a call from my other cousin telling I’m TA for THREATENING to not come to the wedding, I told her I didn’t threaten not to come I am genuinely not coming, she said it’s ridiculous to expect my boyfriend to be invited and that I should just suck it up and be there for my family.

So reddit, AITA for refusing to go to the wedding because my boyfriend is not invited or should I just stfu and go alone?