Woman refuses to help mom cook if she is a guest on Thanksgiving. AITA?

When this daughter is annoyed with her mother about Thanksgiving, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for Thinking I Shouldn't Have to Cook if I am a guest for Thanksgiving?"

My mom (55) invited both my boyfriend and I for Thanksgiving. I am 30 and my boyfriend is 33. My mom lives about 5 hours away, and we would have to drive Wednesday evening in order to be there for the holiday.

While discussing the plans for Thanksgiving, my mom said she was ordering a turkey and was expecting my boyfriend and I to prepare a side each.

I was taken by surprise because I have hosted her multiple times and never asked her to prepare any meals, and even when asking for help while cooking, for instance if she could bring me flour from the pantry...she laments that she is the guest and should be served and shouldn't have to help.