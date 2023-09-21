Woman refuses to let her sisters be bridesmaids at wedding. AITA?

With the way she keeps arguing with me about my plans for the wedding, it makes me not even want one anymore and I haven’t even told her all of our wedding day plans I know she’s not going to like.

Will I be TA if I don’t include them in the wedding planning AT ALL? Side note: my fiancés brothers don’t want to be his groomsmen and we don’t trust them anyways so there wouldn’t be anyone to be on his side regardless. I also can’t stand one of my sisters.

I also felt as though I should add in potential other ideas for the wedding that would also cause me to possibly be TA. 1. We’re not doing speeches. 2. No kids.