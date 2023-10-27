Woman refuses to reimburse aunt for estranged father's funeral. AITA?

When this woman is upset with her aunt, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not planning on reimbursing my aunt for my estranged fathers funeral?"

First, english is not my first language, sorry about any mistakes. Second, throwaway because I do not want any association with this in my personal account.

The story: My estranged father passed away three months ago. I was contacted as the closet relative, and after I contacted my aunt, my fathers sister, which I did not have contact to either.

There was a 'formal' meeting the day after, which traditionally is where you see the departed, and a undertaker is selected. I went, with my mother (for moral support) and my aunt also came (I said if she wanted to she could).

When it came to select the undertaker, I said I would not select one, since