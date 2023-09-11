Woman refuses to share food with coworker. Gets called 'selfish.' AITA?

When this woman is upset with her coworker, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for Refusing to Share My Food with My Co-worker?"

I (22F) work in a busy office with several co-workers, and one of them, Lisa (26F), has been causing a bit of drama recently. I'm not sure if I'm the asshole in this situation.

It all started when Lisa noticed that I often brought delicious homemade lunches to the office. She began making comments about how she'd love to try my cooking and suggested that I bring extra portions to share with everyone. While I don't mind sharing occasionally, I didn't feel obligated to do so every day.