Woman REFUSES to side with friend after she sends lewd pics to her husband. AITA?

When he came clean, I confronted Rebecca. She immediately took zero responsibility and sent me a long AI generated letter about how she's helped me in the past by watching my kids and visiting me in the hospital, that he took advantage of her impossible situation and even told her she was helping save my marriage (which he did say), that she was being "seggstorted".

I know he took advantage of and manipulated her, but I still feel hurt and betrayed by her and especially him. I kicked him out (he has been lying and unfaithful for years and slept with my best friend 7 years ago) and wrote her off. She's not the brightest and I could see how she could fall for his lies.