Woman REFUSES to split holidays with husband's family. AITA?

and his family has always been ambivalent with any type of holiday/birthday celebration. Even our wedding day was no big deal with them (I hold absolutely no ill will about this, I accept and love them for who they are).

This year my MIL wants us to celebrate one of the holidays with her and her family, but if I do that, I would be leaving my mom, who is still very much grieving my dad’s passing, with just my one brother on Thanksgiving and just her, my 2 brothers, and SIL for Christmas.

I would feel horribly bad for doing that as she is so emotional on the holidays. I, as the only woman in the family, see and notice her emotions more than my brothers do and I help her cook, clean up dishes, etc.