Woman REFUSES to eat meals with her partner. 'It's barbaric.' AITA?

So I explained the issues, and they seemed super oblivious about it. So I asked if I could point out when they were doing it, in case it was thoroughly subconscious. We tried that for a bit, but they quickly became frustrated with my "constant corrections."

I've given up at this point, and have considered this to just be something we agree to disagree about.

I absolutely love every other interaction we have, and everything else in this relationship aligns exceedingly well.

AITA for just avoiding meals with them when we're alone? They expressed how they're feeling hurt when I avoid meals, or point out the noises, but they're also unwilling to work on the uncomfortable (for me) sound effects.