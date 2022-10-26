Woman refuses to pay fiancé's hospital bill; he says he's saving to buy them a home.

For context:. Me f26 and my fiance m28 have been together for 3 years. Finances are split til after marriage. We have equally paying jobs.

He doesn't pay when we eat out, he doesn't pay for any fixes in our rental apartment, and also doesn't help with furniture and stuff. I tried to have conversations about how I'm always supposed to foot the bill for almost everything.

His excuse is that he's been saving for a new apartment (been saving up for 2 years now). But he still has half of his salary which he uses on himself and buys gadgets and gaming stuff. When I try to argue about it he'd say it's his money after all, and remind me of how he's saving up to buy an apartment for us.