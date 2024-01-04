Woman refuses to wear wig to her sister's wedding. AITA?

When this woman is furious with her sister who's getting married, she asks Reddit:
When I was 10 years old, I (17F) lost all my hair and have been bald ever since. It bothered me a lot at first so I would always wear wigs to hide my baldness.
Since about a year I've kind of come to accept it, and now I even think I can look pretty cute even without wearing a wig, so I started wearings wigs less and less, and since about three months ago I stopped wearing them completely.
Now my older sister (24F) is getting married in a few weeks, and she asked me if I would wear a wig to her wedding. I said I wouldn't, and she asked me again to do it for her, because it's just a small effort on my part. I refused again because I finally got comfortable with my appearance, and I don't want to hide it anymore.
She told me I'm being unreasonable because it's such a small thing to do for her wedding day and walked off. Now my parents are also trying to convince me to just do this one little thing for my sister on her special day to make her happy, but it feels like everyone is just trying to hide that I'm bald.
I'd understand her point if I had never gone anywhere without a wig before and this would be the first time everyone saw me without a wig, but everyone has already seen me without a wig.
Everyone already knows I'm bald, so there wouldn't be any attention stealing. AITA for refusing to honour my sister's request about wearing a wig?
neversayboho writes:
I'm getting married this year and one of my friends has missed out on so many wedding parties because they look different and "don't fit the aesthetic." When I asked them, I specifically said I want them exactly as they are.
Because I love them exactly as they are, and the whole point of asking them is that I want the people I love to stand up there with me. Your baldness is part of what makes you YOU.
A bride's requests stops at attire, and even then that's limited. It does not extend to the existence or color of your hair. Or tattoos. Or to requiring people to dress contrary to their gender identity. Or suggesting dresses contrary to individual religious belief. If one of those things bothers you, don't ask the person to be in your wedding party, sister or not.
TBH I would counter with, I'm going as Me or I'm going as a guest. Let me know which you would prefer. And hold that line. Worst case scenario you don't have the pressure of standing up with everyone.
dremetrius writes:
I you're starting as a guest, that's an even stronger WTF request on your sister's part. NTA. Hold your ground. Go as you or not at all.
It's always "just a little thing" for these people until someone says "no". Then suddenly it's a REALLY REALLY REALLY BIG THING WHY DO YOU HATE ME I JUST WANT TO BE HAPPY ON MY DAY AND YES MY HAPPINESS DEPENDS ON YOU BEING UNHAPPY, SO WHAT?
but also remember it's just a little thing, why are you being so irrational and mean? NTA. Your sister is gross.
acorngirl writes:
When I asked my dad to walk me down the aisle and give me away, he asked if his crutches would be an aesthetic problem. (He had MS.)
I was baffled and said "Of course not!' and he explained that one of his friends had recently been excluded from his daughter's wedding party because she didn't want his wheelchair to be in the photos and that it wasn't that uncommon. He was doing a lot of volunteer work with PVA at the time.
I told him my only concern was that he be up to the walk and that I be able to avoid tripping him with my poofy dress. Said he could use his wheelchair if that was better, but the crutches worked out fine.