Woman refuses to wear wig to her sister's wedding. AITA?

She told me I'm being unreasonable because it's such a small thing to do for her wedding day and walked off. Now my parents are also trying to convince me to just do this one little thing for my sister on her special day to make her happy, but it feels like everyone is just trying to hide that I'm bald.

I'd understand her point if I had never gone anywhere without a wig before and this would be the first time everyone saw me without a wig, but everyone has already seen me without a wig.

Everyone already knows I'm bald, so there wouldn't be any attention stealing. AITA for refusing to honour my sister's request about wearing a wig?

