Woman regrets asking husband to grow beard while she was pregnant. AITA?

This TIFU has been 10 months in the making.
I've always hated beards. The look of them, the feel of them, everything. Told my husband I did not under any circumstances want him to grow a beard. Ever. To which he agreed.
Then I got pregnant.
My hormones went wild and when I was about 6 months along, I strongly suggested that he might like to grow a beard for the duration of the pregnancy. He eagerly agreed. The mo, a nice trimmed full beard. I loved every bit of it.
So here we are, 6 months post partum. My hormones have settled, I'm really starting to dislike the beard, and I've asked twice when he might be done with it. He loves it. Wants to keep it. So now I have to deal with this monster I've created.