Husband tells wife her birthday gift is baseball tickets, she loses it. CONCLUDED

Also, another thing I want to add is I absolutely LOVE surprises. Which is the reason everything surrounding my birthday was so hush-hush because my husband knows I love the anticipation.

Anyways, he brings it up tonight, and I finally ask if he will just tell me what the surprise is. And it was NOT a baseball game, lol. It's an adventurous activity-type gift that I have been wanting to do forever.

(I'm being purposefully vague because this is a throwaway). Think skydiving or bungee jumping. It also comes with dinner at my favorite restaurant.

It's a VERY expensive date evening for us, as it'll cost over $1,000. And as much as I wanted to go to the concert, this tops it by 100. The reason the reminder mentioned baseball is that the activity doesn't run when there is a game.