Woman reminds SIL, 'I'm doing you a FAVOR by being your MOH.' AITA?

When this woman is annoyed with having to be her SIL's maid of honor, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for reminding my soon-to-be SIL that I am doing her a favor?"

My (29f) brother “Oliver” (32m) is marrying “Jane” (32f) in the the new year. Jane asked me to be her maid of honour which I wasn’t really happy about because I’m busy and don’t live close by, nor am I close with her, but she begged and said she isn’t close with her family and she really wanted me to do it so I agreed.

I have planned several events at her behest - her fittings, and her venue, tasting, flower, and musician appointments, all very well organised and in a timely manner. I have also organised her bridal shower, which will take place in January.