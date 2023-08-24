Woman removes flower bed that contains ex home owner's ASHES. AITA?

When this woman feels guilty about what she did to her flower bed, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for removing a flower bed that contained the ex home owner's remains?'

I bought a home at the beginning of the year. A very straight forward transaction with no issues. By spring time, I decided to change up the layout of the yard and removed some flower beds.

Beginning of June: I get a phone call from the person who used to live in my house. She explains that her husband had died and she spread his ashes in his favorite garden. She asks if she could stop by to visit the flower bed where her husband's ashes were.

Long story short, she's upset and furious because I tore apart the yard (my yard now) and her husband's flower bed and ashes are gone. How was I supposed to know?