Woman gets revenge on cheating BF by tricking him into getting 'matching' tattoos. AITA?

Buckle up! Here's the story:
This happened 5 years ago when I was 19. He was 22 at the time and the second boyfriend I've ever had. I was head over heels in love with him, but looking back he was just a good pick up artist and knew how to push my buttons, especially considering he was older and a lot more experienced than me.
We had been together for almost a year when a random girl from our university dm'd me one day: "Hey, you don't know me and I am sorry to tell you this, but I've been sleeping with your boyfriend for 5 months now. He always told me he is single, but I recently got suspicious and went through his phone".
I was completely heartbroken and felt like such an idiot. Now it all made sense why half of the time he was "super busy" and could not see me. What I was more upset about was the fact that he blatantly lied to me, throughout the relationship swearing that he is monogamous and expecting the same from me (and I was).
After my emotions had more or less settled, after couple of days I invited that girl (let's call her Caitlin) to a coffee shop. She agreed to meet and tell me everything she knows.
Long story short, Caitlin saw on his phone that he was [exchanging lewd texts] with many girls and from quickly scrolling through most of the chats it was clear that he is sleeping with at least 4, me included.
Caitlin said that she and the other two girls were just hooking up casually. But he did not mention, at least to her, that he has a girlfriend and he is cheating. Caitlin did not care about the other girls as they were treated the same way - casual, but I was in a serious relationship with him and had no idea on what's going on.
After discovering this I got extremely angry, I felt so played and manipulated. The grown up thing to do would have been to confront him, tell him he's an asshole and just leave, but I was 19 and could not just leave it like that. I wanted to mess with his mind too.
Actually I'm not the one who came up with the matching tattoo idea, it was my best friend after I shared this story and told her I'm pissed off and want revenge. He already had plenty of tattoos on his body so getting another one would not be something too crazy, so I thought I actually might pull this off.
Next time I saw my bf I pretended like nothing had happened and acted as I'm in love with him even more. I started dropping seeds in his mind, mentioning that I'm really thinking about getting my first tattoo, maybe even his name, etc., which he loved by the way, his ego was getting more than he could handle.
Long story short, in about two weeks we ended up going to a tattoo parlor. My best friend secretly waited nearby in her car and I told her to pick me up as soon as she sees me step outside of the shop.
My plan was this - go there, act a bit scared and do a good old "switcheroo" - play with his ego to put him on the spot. I framed it something along the lines of "I really want to do it, but I'm a scared little girl. Omg, we're actually doing this, is it going to hurt? I need a big, strong man to show me first, etc."
And guess what, it worked like a charm, did not take too long for him to go first and get my name tattooed on the side of his ribs, with "I'm a big, strong, cool guy" smirk on his face. As soon as the tattoo was finished, I just casually left the parlor saying "I know you've been cheating on me dumb dumb". He was about to run after me, but the tattoo artist stopped him because he needed to pay.
The timing was just perfect. My friend parks in front of the shop, I jump in the car and as we are leaving my boyfriend runs out and sees us driving off with my middle finger in the car window. I blocked him, gave him 0 closure, ignored all of his attempts to reach out.
Was this too ruthless? Maybe. Childish? 100%. Do I regret it? Nope.
He probably got the tattoo covered with something else as soon as he could, but just knowing that I made him do that made me fell warm and fuzzy inside.
Chfwahoo said:
Nice, now that left a "mark"
Aalleto said:
He had to let that tattoo heal for at least 6 weeks before covering up (if he follows the rules). Well done
shesinsaneornot said:
"As soon as the tattoo was finished, I just casually left the parlor saying 'I know you've been cheating on me dumb dumb.' He was about to run after me, but the tattoo artist stopped him because he needed to pay."
I started clapping for this, so brilliant. I don't mean to put down the rest of the sub but this revenge is so well done, it's levels above Petty. This belongs in the recipe book of Revenge.