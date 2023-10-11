Woman gets revenge on cheating BF by tricking him into getting 'matching' tattoos. AITA?

After my emotions had more or less settled, after couple of days I invited that girl (let's call her Caitlin) to a coffee shop. She agreed to meet and tell me everything she knows.

Long story short, Caitlin saw on his phone that he was [exchanging lewd texts] with many girls and from quickly scrolling through most of the chats it was clear that he is sleeping with at least 4, me included.

Caitlin said that she and the other two girls were just hooking up casually. But he did not mention, at least to her, that he has a girlfriend and he is cheating. Caitlin did not care about the other girls as they were treated the same way - casual, but I was in a serious relationship with him and had no idea on what's going on.