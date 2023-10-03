Woman mocks small engagement ring, friend retorts, 'you'll never have to worry about a ring.'

"AITAH for rudely shutting down another woman’s (23F) comments about my (23F) engagement ring?"

Fuschia_apple

Hi all! I’m not usually a snarky person, so am feeling a bit bad about this. Could use your opinions. This took place a bit over a month ago.

Last month, I (23F) was at my friend’s bachelorette weekend. Our weddings were very close together - hers was only a couple weeks before mine. Of the 6 women who were at the bachelorette weekend, 1 was single, 4 of us were engaged and the 6th was in a long term relationship.

Throughout the weekend, I was intentionally making sure to not comment on my engagement or upcoming wedding - I wanted the trip to be all about the bride! The only exception was when the bride herself asked me about my engagement ring.