Woman 'ruins' family vacation because sisters don't approve of her marriage. AITA?

When this woman is concerned about her upcoming family vacation, she asks Reddit:

Ok to make it short: i married for money. My husband is with me for appearances and we are happy with our arrangement .

My husband and I married because I have all the "qualifications" to please his family and he takes financial care of me. We are very fond of each other and love each other.

But not in the classical marriage sense. We are like amazing roommates with some benefits. He and I are free to live our life's independently and without stresses. He is not worried about being cut off from his family and I am finally financially stable and am free to work my job that simply is not as economically beneficial.

To the problem: My sisters have never approved of my decision. They say i sold myself. Which... fair. But still we (used) to be civil with each other.



Last week we hd a family BBQ. I went without my husband. Everything was going great until my oldest niece (21) sat down next to me and we started talking. And then she asked be me straight up, if I was with my husband for money. I explained to her how we met, our agreement and so on.