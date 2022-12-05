Woman says she can't do chores in December; boyfriend calls her 'lazy b**ch.'

"AITA for saying that i can’t do any chores in December and following through?"

I (f30) run a small online business from home. November and December are my busiest time of the year when I make a lot of money that allows me to work less during the year. I’ve been doing this since I was 25 so I’ve got a decent idea of what I can and cannot do. And focusing on work only for 1-2 months is a sacrifice I’m willing to make for chill rest of the year.

This year, I’ve moved in with my boyfriend (m35). Well, technically he moved in with me because i own the house so it was a no brainier for him to move in with me.

We split chores half and half. He works full time (37.5 hours a week).