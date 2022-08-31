Woman asks if she's wrong to call friend 'naive' for believing in s*x tape scandal.

A s*x scandal can rock a whole nation, but what if it rocks a friend group? When this woman believes that a s*x tape that gets leaked is fake, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for calling someone naive for believing a recent revenge porn scandal in my country?"

So, there's this F-list celebrity/influencer here in my country that got a sex-tape of hers leaked. She gave the fakest interview about it, saying how hard it has been for her to take the video down from porn sites and how much abuse and harassment she has faced over it. It was extremely obvious she was faking and trying to leverage this situation into more fame and Instagram followers.