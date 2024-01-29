Woman shamed by friend, 'I eat healthier than you.' Claps back, 'Liar! I've been tracking you.' AITA?

that said, logging someone else's food is a clear violation. you're not her dietician. food logs are another potential trigger for people with ED, just because she's blasting past your boundaries and saying potentially triggering things doesn't mean it's appropriate for you to respond in kind.

have you shut her down by telling her in no uncertain terms to stop talking about food and diet around you? if you have constantly tried to shut her down by calling her out on a lie, rather than rejecting the topic itself, that might be the issue. she might genuinely not realize that she's lying and might truly believe she's eating better than you.