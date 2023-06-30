Woman is shocked by her Bumble date's bonkers explanation of why he owes her money.

When this woman is horrified by her latest date, she asks Reddit:
Matched with a guy on Bumble- first date he only kept talking about himself- was a poor listener. He paid for our coffee which was 3 dollars.
Second date, we went to an upscale place (best club), all he did was show off consistently how he has membership, why he has membership, talk about philosophies, ethics, principles of how he is different etc (which showed his insecurities, he tries hard to be seen differently and very new money).
He left me for 10 mins to go talk to his friends at this upscale club for some work. (Which I was fine with).
When he came back, it had already been 1.5 hours with him, I was bored - with him, of place, his chatter. He is a bad bad listener, has poor stories or makes 0 new conversations, unless I ask something. He did not even cross question about me on same questions, instead towards the end he started getting bit comfy so I had to be strict with my body language to show that I am not giving in or don’t want anything intimate.
Anyway after he came back from meeting his friends, I told him I wanted to leave- and I am not liking vibe of place and I won’t be a good company thereon, I further added that know he has friends around so not that he’ll be alone, so he will have fun! And then I left.
I told him to msg me my share of the bill, and he sent me an amount that dint make sense. I asked him to clarify it (politely with lot of lols and hahaa) and he had a very unique / egoistic reaction. I understand as it is in dating money conversations can be difficult. Combined with feeling stranded by me and- this may have led him to get reactive.
Turns out he sent me “total” bill, without mentioning the word total, when I asked for my share. Setting context below:Me: Hey, do let me know my share of the bill His reply: XXX Amount (4 times of my share). Me: Really? Should have attached bill copy 🤪 He: OMGFF FOR REAL? then after 2 other messages he replied: it is total bill not your share.
So when I started clarifying, he got so reactive as if I did not want to pay him (hahaha). I tried clarifying why I asked for clarity but he was bent on giving that single dimension reaction: WHO ASKS FOR BILL COPY? - well infact, people around me DO send the bill picture.
So anyway paid him, equal split (instead of for 1 glass of wine), he kept on insisting i am not asking for it blah blah- so I told him to cut it short and let’s not over do our reactions.
I asked for my share, you sent an amount that did not make sense, i clarified and turns out I owe half of it, not full. Anyway, have a good night and bye. PS: I had one glass of wine. Gave him my 2nd glass of wine after taking 4 sips. And I paid him the equal split of the bill. AITA?
littlemartha9 writes:
NTA. I wouldn't have sent him anything. I wouldn't have even gone on that second date to begin with since you clearly didn't like him after the first.
foreignresult writes:
NTA. IMO you shouldn't have paid him at all. He didn't try to have fun with you, stayed when you left early (which IMO is a selfish move when on a date) and later becomes defensive when he let's you pay more than your share. Yeah F that guy. Really hope you're not going on any more dates with him.
craftydog7 writes:
NTA, what a tool to try and trick you into paying the whole bill, and to act like you are rude or cheap for asking to see a copy. I would have only paid for the two glasses of wine you ordered not half the bill. Good riddance to that one, block him, get back on the app and try again!