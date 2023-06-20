Woman shocked by bachelorette guest's psycho behavior. 'We dragged her off the floor.'

When this woman is completely baffled by an insane bachelorette guest, she asks Reddit:
I had a joint bachelorette party. My wedding and my best friends wedding. This was the 1st time our friend groups were meeting. We went on a 3 day cruise. Day 1: We had to be off the boat at 8:30am. We all got off the boat and this girl went back to the boat to get her ecig.
All girls wait, we text in the group chat (all girls in this chat) asking where she is. She said she's lost and can't get off the boat. We are now late. we tell her to meet us there. She shows up about 30 minutes late we have to go on a later trip no big deal. One of the other girls approached her. she was obviously upset. lets her know to shake it off, it's okay no one is mad. She comes along.
She sits on the beach the entire time and cries. Never joins in. When we get back, she goes to the boat alone and gets trashed at the casino. Throughout the day we text where we are and what we are doing so she feels welcome. never joins. We get back and she texts asking to get her a new membership card because she lost hers. Done.
Get back to the room and she isn't there. She comes in 10 minutes later beyond trashed. Doesn't come to dinner. We let her know what we were doing and to meet. We went to a karaoke bar. She shows up sits in a corner on the floor and cries. We try to drag her of floor but she leaves, puts in the group chat that she is getting her own room.
That's when the girls chime in. She says that she thought with her extra room we could all hangout and drink there. This is a cruise where the rooms are TINY. We have the ultd drink package. When she gets her new room we post what we were doing and when as excursions were pre booked.
Day 2: We are going to an adults only island that we have to be off the boat at 8am. She doesn't show up. We text that we are headed to dinner. She shows up beyond trashed again. She can barely walk. During this dinner she posts on Snapchat hateful things about me, details about my relationship with my now husband. I found this out because someone screenshot it for me.
After, we go to game show night. She comes, gets cut off and leaves. Day 3: We didn't realize that we couldn't hangout on the boat until our flights we changed our flights. She did not want to change. Later we see that she changed her flight because she was at the airport.
I got the email she did. When we get back I ask to get my laptop and house keys. She threatens to leave my laptop outside. So I txt her dad to to get my things and meet me.
Thru txt I tell her she is no longer a part of my wedding. She txt me before the wedding hateful things. I told her we could try to make amends after the wedding as I did not have the emotional bandwidth to plan the rest of my wedding and deal with this. I have tried to reach out.
All I get in return is pages of how I am a horrible person and have no empathy. I recently txt her, her mom isn't doing well. I was told I am only reaching out to make myself feel better. Was I wrong for kicking her from my wedding? Am I the asshole for this?
slippyslippytoad writes:
NTA. She cannot handle her drink, doesn't participate, is nasty on Snapchat to you, and she still wants to come to your wedding? Based on your writing, she sounds like a liability and like she would not participate in the wedding with the other guests.
alkallie writes:
NTA. If she wanted to be part of the hangout and things like that as you said she was open to join, honestly she sounds like an attention seeker from what you wrote.