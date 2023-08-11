Woman shocked when woman at gym says 'I'm jealous of your ugly privilege.'

“Ugly privilege” is a thing Imo, but people without “pretty privilege” often don’t see it at all. I don’t think she had Ill intention and I perceived her statement as you are lucky you are not constantly objectified. And of course anyone with “pretty privilege” having a difference in opinion regarding it is normally not accepted.

People often don’t want to think of themselves as “less attractive” and perceive a difference in opinion regarding pretty privilege as trying to be mean. But imo, if that were to happen again and it upsets you, I would express that and how it made you feel. You never know someone’s intention until you talk with them about it.