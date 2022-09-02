Woman asks if she's wrong to guilt sick sister for eating cake that isn't fair trade.

It's good to have morals, but what if they annoy your family? What if you take them so far that they hurt people? And is it worth it to do so? When this woman is mad at her sister for not eating a fair trade cake, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for making my sister feel guilty about eating chocolate cake?"

So my sister was sick for awhile and recently recovered, so we decided to have a board game night now that she's feeling better.