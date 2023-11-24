Woman pressured by SIL to use $200 in food stamps to split cost of Thanksgiving. AITA?

When this woman is offended by her SIL's financial request, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for being offended when asked to pay for thanksgiving when I’m not hosting?"

AITA for being offended I was asked to pay for thanksgiving this year? I do thanksgiving with my(f20) husbands(m24) family and we change who hosts every year.

This year my sister-in-law(f27) and her wife’s(f28) family offered to host thanksgiving. My husband and I agree that they are not the best cooks and they are demanding they do the cooking, they always underbake the casseroles and it’s too soupy, we offered to help with the cooking and they denied it.

Despite knowing I’ll have to politely pretend I like the food I was okay with going, until SIL calls my husband and asks when we are taking her shopping for thanksgiving so we can pay for the groceries, she wanted about $200 in my food stamps.