Woman tells SIL, 'yeah the whole family knows your secret.' AITA?

Let's see what readers thought.

yousawwhat writes:

You are not the AH and it's disappointing that your husband's and his family all think it was acceptable for the MIL to break her DIL's confidence like this! That's really shitty behaviour, frankly.

And you are right that it's not fair to let your SIL think her secret is safe when actually everyone knows. It also allows her to protect herself in the future by not confiding in such poor confidantes. Take it as good warning for yourself too. NTA.

merrymoose93 writes:

NTA. Your in-laws broke your SIL's confidence and trust. That's wrong on every level. Also, now she knows that she can't trust her in-laws with secrets.