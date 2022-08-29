Woman asks if she's wrong to make homeless sister pay her back.

It's hard to have a sibling who you feel like you have to parent. You have to set boundaries sometimes and when money gets involved, tensions rise quickly. When this woman is mad at her homeless sister for taking advantage of her, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for making my homeless sister pay me back?"

At the beginning of 2019, my sister (21F) became homeless because she lost her job and had no income. I (19F) offered for her to move in with me and my boyfriend (20M). She said yes so we made some rules.