Woman asks if she was wrong to snap at unemployed BF for trying to control her money.

Mixing money and love is a bad idea. Money adds stress to any situation if you don't have an endless amount. Would that be a problem if your financial milestones didn't line up with your partners?

On a popular Reddit thread, on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit a woman asks if she was wrong to blow up on her unemployed partner for demanding she wait until marriage before making big financial choices.

AITA: for my response when my boyfriend brought up the apartment purchase/ownership in front of his family?

OP's boyfriend is a shy little tote boy.

Context: I (F29) have been with my boyfriend Adam (M27) for two and a half years. He's the quiet/shy type. It's tough to get him to open up about what bothers him. For now, I'm the one with an income.

An insecure tote boy.