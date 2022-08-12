Woman asks if she's wrong to tell sister to 'get over stillbirth' and be grateful.

It's hard to have a sibling who is going through the loss of a child, but what if this loss was many years ago? Is it ever okay to tell your sibling to move on? When this woman gets annoyed with her sister for talking about her stillbirth from ten years ago, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for telling my sister to get over her stillbirth and to be grateful for what she has?"

My sister and I have never gotten on that well. We’re only ten months apart so struggled to have our own identities outside of each other. When she was 19, she got pregnant and started her family with her now husband.