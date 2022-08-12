Woman asks if she's wrong to tell sister to 'get over stillbirth' and be grateful.

It's hard to have a sibling who is going through the loss of a child, but what if this loss was many years ago? Is it ever okay to tell your sibling to move on? When this woman gets annoyed with her sister for talking about her stillbirth from ten years ago, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My sister and I have never gotten on that well. We’re only ten months apart so struggled to have our own identities outside of each other. When she was 19, she got pregnant and started her family with her now husband.
She had three kids, and then tried for a fourth, which was born stillborn with no warning. Understandably, she was devastated, but this was ten years ago now, and she’s had two children since.