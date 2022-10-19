Woman struggles with setting boundaries around care for boyfriend's young son.

A little background. I started dating my bf in the middle of April. At the time he was homeless (working) because his ex had kicked him out and by the end of May he was moved in.

Something to know about why he left his ex, EVERYTHING was put on my bfs shoulders: caring for the dogs they shared on property which is an hour away, being the only one to bring his son (who we'll call B) back and forth, paying taxes and rent for things they owned together, the list goes on.