Woman suggests BF have nanny move out; daughter is 'heartbroken' and 'terrified.'

AITA for saying my 'stepdaughter' is too close to her nanny and suggesting that the nanny moves out?

My boyfriend (30M) has a daughter, Hailey (11f). Hailey's mother left when she was around 1 and my boyfriend is pretty uninvolved as a father.

When Hailey was 6 months old her mom was dealing with some mental health issues so my boyfriend hired a nanny, Laura, to do everything baby related. He had Laura move in within a couple months of Halley’s mom leaving and Laura is still working for my boyfriend today.

Laura is very close with my boyfriend’s family. She’s with the family every holiday and honestly I think they like her better than me. My boyfriend says she’s become a good friend over the years and he and Laura go out at least once a month.