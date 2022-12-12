Woman suggests BF not bring his kids to Christmas; wants to spare him 'awkwardness.'

"AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mom?"

My boyfriend and I have been dating for 11 months. This is his first Christmas with my family, and in fact, only the second time he's meeting them.

He has 2 kids (11 & 7). I suggested that since this is his first Christmas with my family he might be feeling a little stressed and having the kids there too might not be the best idea. I suggested that he let them spend Christmas with their mom while he attend my family's Christmas alone.

He got offended and took it as if I was hiding/excluding his kids from my family, but I explained not wanting to expose the kids to any awkward moment there between him and my family since it's the first holiday they spend together and they don't know him that much.