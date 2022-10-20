Woman surprises boyfriend on 4 yr anniversary; has to apologize for waking him up.

My boyfriend (M30) and I (F33) celebrated our 4-year anniversary this month. As the official day falls on a weekday, we decided that we would do something on the weekend.

As we both work from home and we don’t live together, I wanted to surprise him on the morning of the official date and bring him a little breakfast, a plant (he loves plants) and a box of chocolate.

I arrived at his place at around 9, knocked on the door and he took a little while to open so I assumed he was still asleep. He opened the door with a frown on his face, so I immediately apologized for waking him up and told him I just brought a few gifts for him for our 4-year anniversary.