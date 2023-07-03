Woman tapes son's dead mouse to ex-hubby's door to 'prove' she's the better parent.

When this mom is upset with her ex-husband and rather disgusted with her son's behavior, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for leaving a mouse on my ex-husband's door?'

I got my son a pet mouse that he was initially very happy with. But after he went to his Dad's house and came back, he said he didn't like it anymore because it was a 'low-quality, inbred mouse,' because his Dad told him so.

I called up my ex-husband, who played dumb and said he only meant it as a 'joke.' But I knew better. He's always trying to poison our children against me.

My son kept whining about the mouse and demanding I take it 'back' to the pet store and get him a new one. I told him that the pet store doesn't allow returns and that the mouse was just fine.