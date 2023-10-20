Woman texts BF's mom she 'raised a sociopath' after he harassed neighborhood kids. 'AITA?'

Here's the story:
So I (f26) have a boyfriend (m24) and recently he got into a dispute with the neighbour's kids. They accidentally kicked their football into our yard and they came into the garden to get it back. Tbh, I didnt care but my boyfriend started screaming at these like 11 year ds about how they are poorly raised and their parents should be ashamed. I. Was. Mortified.
I sent the kids some chocolates and sweets and apologised profusely for his behaviour. I was seeing red flags and told him this behaviour was NOT normal. He kind of brushed me off and I told him if he pulled anything like that again he was gone.
The next week the ball came into our garden and I was about to throw it back to the kids when my boyfriend stormed outside and took the ball inside. I told the kids that I would bring it back in a minute. He went into the bathroom and emerged like 10 minutes later wearing gloves and a football covered in s$!t. HIS OWN S#$T. WHAT THE F@!K.
I asked him if he was out of his mind but he stormed past me and threw it over the fence screaming "TAKE THAT YOU B&^@HES". I screamed and girl I mean screamed at him about how he was a douche and I wanted him out of my house and he is a disgusting monster and that they were just kids. I screamed and screamed and eventually he left.
I deleted all his games off of his ps4 and gave it to the kids as an apology. I was so embarrassed. My ex-bf's mom messaged me asking what happened and I responded with
"What happened? WHAT HAPPENED? You are a pathetic excuse of a woman who raised a sociopath who covered a football in his own s#$t and threw it at some kids and he needs to be a in a facility because something is wrong with him and god knows how I hadn't seen any red flags about the monster you raised during the 7 months we dated".
I know I am in the right for what I did to my bf but am I in the wrong for snapping at the mother for something she had no direct involvement in?
wheatycake11 said:
Yta for sending the message cause I’m sure she would’ve maybe understood how angry you were if you came across nicer. But wow I can’t even imagine being in your position, has he done anything like this before?
OP responded:
No I always thought he was calm, it came completely out of the blue.
AngryTudor1 said:
I'm sorry to say this, but YTA. I don't actually think you have done anything wrong in this scenario and would count you as the good guy. But in the absence of knowing any bad information about his mother, what you said to her was not cool. If he is a genuine sociopath then that is brain wiring, not really how he was raised. You haven't given us any reason to believe his behaviour is down to her
TheCookie_Momster said:
Yta sometimes kids grow up to be wonderful because of the parents who raised them and Sometimes they are serial killers. I wouldn’t have assumed it was her fault and now she has reason to say something similar to your mother.
knobbyknees99 said:
What the actual f&^@k is wrong with everyone here? NTA NTA NTA. Why is a grown man's mother contacting you to ask why you dumped him? Your reaction was completely justified.
Myrania said:
YTA for blaming his mother, especially as she seemed to genuinely want to know what happened instead of believing whatever he told her right away. For the rest of it however, you reacted very well