Woman tells ex husband's GF, 'he will always pick me over you.' AITA?

I decided to talk to Molly personally and apologize. I told her that I understand that few people can be in a relationship like this without being jealous or worried, so I'm not mad at her, but she was warned at the very beginning.

She said that yes, it was true, but she didn't think that the presence of Yasmin or me would be noticeable in literally all areas of life, and she would like me to distance myself from Alex a little so that he "would stop giving me so much importance."

I told her that this would not happen. We ended up having a bit of a fight, and I told her that if my partner had forced me to choose between him and Alex, I would have chosen Alex, and I know that he would do the same.