Woman tells friend she's being a 'pick me girl' on family Christmas ski trip. AITA?

She was obviously not happy about it and tried to keep her rhetoric going in front of our new friends, but I pulled her aside and told her that she was embarrassing herself. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how much she badmouths those girls; the guys will always go for the full Bogner cute girl. Being a ‘pick me’ won’t help her.

After our talk she immediately left, and is now starting a big argument on our group chat. AITA?

Let's see what readers thought.

enjoyingpost writes:

NTA. I was an avid snowboarder in my youth and I would go with people who had no idea how to dress, wanted to look cute, and had no idea what they were doing. And you know what... who cares.