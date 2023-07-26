Woman tells husband 'you traumatized me, get rid of our bidet now.' AITA?

When this woman is rather humilaited by her husband, she asks Reddit:
I (29f) have completely been traumatized by my husband (30m) and our new toilet bidet. A couple months ago, my husband installed a bidet into our master bathroom, and I initially didn’t think much of it.
I know they’re a lot more common now, and I actually enjoy using it myself. That is, until one day, I walked into our en suite and heard running water, and weird sounds coming from the water closet while my husband was in there (he didn’t realize I was home).
I barged in and caught him having a good time with the bidet running. I spooked him so badly he slammed the door to the water closet smashing my hand in the process.
He instantly felt remorseful and leaped from the toilet to tend to me and my wounded hand without thinking to shut off the bidet. The water stream went wild spraying everywhere; it was a disaster!
If not for the pain in my hand I would have mistaken the incident for a fever dream. Anyway, I later asked him how often he does this, and he admitted it happens often.
He mentioned he likes the pressure. I guess I don’t care so much about the logistics, but after all this and the SIGNIFICANT increase in our water bill that suddenly makes so much sense, I told him to just get rid of it. AITA/overreacting, or is there room for compromise here? AITA?
gahidus writes:
YTA. You're definitely overreacting. You claim not to care but you do. Certainly, even if the water bill has gone up, then it's just your husband choosing to spend some bit of money on something he feels like doing, and that's perfectly fair.
A bidet is a great thing to have, and if your husband happens to be enjoying it then that's his business. As his wife, you should be happy for him. You should want your partner to be happy. Y t a, and you're being a bad wife.
craftywitch writes:
Not sure if this was intended to be hilarious, but it is. NTA. The water bill alone would have me pushing for removal, especially if cost is something you both are being super mindful of right now.
You aren’t the AH for being shocked. Definitely discuss it more with your husband! I don’t think there has to be a AH in this story.
jhdoc7 writes:
NAH. This is easily one of the funniest posts I've read on this sub lol but there's definitely room for a compromise here.