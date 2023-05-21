MIL calls woman 'selfish' for not wanting to share vacation with husband's ex.

'AITA for telling my MIL if my husbands baby mama goes on vacation with us then I will not go?'

kc3292

Alright so, I’m not gonna say much back story besides my husband, John (fake names) has a 6 year old daughter, Sophie, from a previous relationship. He was with her mom Emma from when they were 14 till 19.

They had Sophie when they were 18 and they weren’t “together” but they were messing around until I came along. I have been with my husband for 3 almost 4 years and we have been married for a year with a 9mo daughter and I’m currently 15 weeks pregnant with another daughter.

I love Sophie to death I really do, I view her as my own and treat her like so which has been perfectly okay and completely encouraged by my in laws and husband and me and Sophie have an amazing bond.