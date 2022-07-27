Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she was wrong to abandon clingy step-kids to go to sister's wedding.

Shenuque Tissera
Jul 27, 2022 | 3:40 PM
Dating someone with children can be difficult. Not only do you have to date this person, but you'll also have to develop a relationship with their children. What happens if you create a relationship that's so good that the kids never want to be without you?

On a popular Reddit thread, in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong to tell her partner that she won't be watching his kids so she can go to her sister's wedding.

AITA for insisting on attending my sister's wedding?

Dating in your 30s hits different.

I f32 been dating John m37 for two years. He's a single dad to 3 kids [4m (jr), 6m,9m]. I moved in with him and his kids a little while ago. I haven't been able to meet them til later on in our relationship because he said they might not like me. I have to say that he's super protective of his kids. He eased them into accepting me by encouraging and pushing me to be "extra friendly" to them by buying them stuff and cooking for them daily.

