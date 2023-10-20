Woman tells SIL that she should NOT speak for her brother's late wife. AITA?

The background there is my brother and I are both adoptees. Our mom was the woman who adopted us at our births with our dad. She died when we were 6 and 8. Our dad pushed for us to call his second wife mom. His wife pushed for the same. The fact we were adopted was used as a reason why we should be able to accept his wife as our mom.

Because we weren't biologically related to our mom. Neither of us ever saw her as anything else and dad decided we should have no contact with each other if we didn't accept his wife and her kids as our mom and siblings.