Woman tells younger sister; 'DON'T send me a wedding dress pic, it's RUDE.' AITA?

I assumed that she'd found out from our one sister I dating so I sent back a pic of myself and my bf. While she had been immediately responding she now took 4 minutes to respond with, "Who's that?" I told her "my boyfriend". She said, "He looks happy".

I got on the phone with her and asked if she knew I was dating. She said no, she was surprised to hear it. When I said she was rude to send a wedding dress to someone she thought was single and had been for 15 years she told me that I was the one with the problem and she had sent it to me because it was obviously too big for her and something I could actually afford.