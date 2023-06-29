Woman thinks BF is using his spectrum disorder as an excuse to be disorganized. AITA?

He obviously got very hurt by that, and now we’re trying to drag ourselves out of an even uglier mess. He thinks that I’m too critical of him, which I might be. It happens mostly when we’re out in public and having to deal with other people. He brought up this incident that happened about 6 weeks ago.

We live in a sketchy area so I don’t like drawing a lot of attention to myself in public but he will sometimes go out and act like a literal child — like this one time he decided balance a skateboard on his head while we’re inside a store. I said something about it because the stares from everyone in the store was making me uncomfortable. His response was that he’s autistic and can’t change it.