Woman thinks BF is using his spectrum disorder as an excuse to be disorganized. AITA?

When this woman is concerned that she's being made a fool of, she asks Reddit:
My boyfriend is on the spectrum and has been diagnosed with autism. We live together, work only a few blocks from each other, and head into work at the same time. So in the morning we get ready and uber to work together.
It seems like every morning me and the uber driver end up waiting on him. It’s not for very long, and I’m still not technically late for work when I get there. But when it is consistently happening it starts getting a little bit aggravating.
A few days ago I said something to him about it. I told him that I’ve noticed that he is always rushing to get himself together even when I aim to leave for the same time every day. He will change his outfit 2-3 times and sometimes will decide to change his outfit after I’ve already ordered the uber.
His response to me was that he does that because of his autism and he cannot change it. I understand he cannot change his diagnosis, but I don’t think that his diagnosis should make it impossible for him to at least try to be ready at 7:45 am every morning.
I suggest that he organizes his clothes a little better but he shoots that down and says it won’t help. I suggest that he gets his outfit together the night before, and he also shoots that down. Apparently he can’t know what outfit he will want to wear until it’s the day of. We’re going back and forth. He’s saying “I’m autistic there’s nothing that I can do about it.”
To which I respond in frustration, “it’s annoying,” my frustration being that I felt like he didn’t even want to hear me out or try — feeling like he uses his autism as an excuse to not fulfill what I think is a basic request.
He obviously got very hurt by that, and now we’re trying to drag ourselves out of an even uglier mess. He thinks that I’m too critical of him, which I might be. It happens mostly when we’re out in public and having to deal with other people. He brought up this incident that happened about 6 weeks ago.
We live in a sketchy area so I don’t like drawing a lot of attention to myself in public but he will sometimes go out and act like a literal child — like this one time he decided balance a skateboard on his head while we’re inside a store. I said something about it because the stares from everyone in the store was making me uncomfortable. His response was that he’s autistic and can’t change it.
It’s been two days now and he won’t talk to me or touch me. He feels very strongly that I am in the wrong. I know I’ve said some things that were mean, but I still feel like he’s being rigid and close-minded as to my side of things. He thinks I’m always blowing things out of proportion and “bashing him.”
I have tried putting myself in his shoes and still feel like asking him to be ready on time or not to put a skateboard on his head when we’re inside a store is not too much to ask regardless of his diagnosis.
dasunt writes:
ESH. You seem to think if he just tried, he'd be neurotypical. And it sounds like you are embarrassed by his behavior sometimes. He sounds like he's using his diagnosis as a crutch instead of developing and practicing coping mechanisms for where his autism causes harm to himself (always rushing in the morning).
And, btw, that's what successful treatment of any neurodivergency is - it's not about making other people more comfortable by acting 'normal', it's about identifying what is causing the individual difficulty and working through that.
creepycarrie123 writes:
YTA. Don’t date someone who isn’t neurotypical and be so critical and misunderstanding. Also I won’t even get into the age gap between you two but just know that’s also iffy and you’re both in different points of life and your brains are completely different at the moment. Your bf is still a teenager (legally an adult yes but still and teen) and your in your mid 20s so think about that.
extinctdiplocudus writes:
NAH (probably). If what your bf does irritates you, it really doesn't matter whether he's doing it because of Autism or because he's an AH. The end result is the same. If it's bad enough, then you shouldn't be together. If it's not that bad, but a constant source of irritation, then find a different way to cope.
For instance, it's convenient but not mandatory that you travel together daily. You could make your own arrangements to get to and from work and let bf make his own. This eliminates a daily source of irritation.