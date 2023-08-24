Woman throws rude 'misogynistic' friend's DIVORCE in his FACE. AITA?

When this woman feels guilty for being rude to her divorced friend, she asks Reddit:
My partner 30M and I 28F met at our former workplace and got together and after a number of years together we had a baby. We are not intending on getting married anytime soon if ever.
We met with some friends recently near our former workplace and bumped into a friend of mine that I used to work with at the pub. Let’s call him John. For context, John can be a lovely guy if he wants to but most of the time he is just making rude “jokes”.
He would say to me I am fat and that I should get pregnant so I have an excuse, that I am a sl&t for flirting(when I was single), to shut up, no one cares while I’m saying something and most of the time he says those things in front of many many people.
I know even if he said it in private it’s not nice but in public it’s even worse. So the other day when we bumped into him, he made a joke in front of everyone that my partner got me pregnant but won’t even marry me, should have used protection and other things. I lost it.
He recently got divorced due to his drinking problem and basically never being home. I replied to him by saying “you are gonna judge me? Where is your wife? Oh that’s right, she divorced you!”. He looked down and said nothing while the rest of his group kinda looked shocked.
My partner said he has been asking for it for a while but I shouldn’t have brought up the divorce. AITA?
kasdaya writes:
NTA, we have a neighbor who likes to make sharp jabs all the time, I generally don't retaliate. But recently I have started hitting them back, but with the flair for insults I got with a long career in the military.
Needless to say, bullies don't like it when you fight back. You fought back against a bully, good on you!! If anything you took down the real a$$h0le.
constnatphase writes:
NTA. Another line for you to use next time: 'Honestly, John, I don't know your wife puts up with you talking like tha- Oh, wait, nevermind.'
thoughtposter writes:
So, *mostly* NTA. The generally advisable course of action is to give warning shots and escalate slowly. No one could argue that what you said wasn't a proportionate response to the aggregate aggravation he's given you.
You swung back in a way fitting everything he's done up to this point. But usually, a shot across the bow is considered sporting. That said, you didn't start this. You just finished it. NTA.