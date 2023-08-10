Woman throws SIL's food out. Says, 'I have allergies. Her cornbread is a power move!'

When this woman is furious with her SIL, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for throwing away a hostess gift and asking my SIL why she can’t listen?'

My family members have allergies. There is one night where they don’t have to worry and can eat everything and it's great. I host big dinner parties once a season. The whole family comes down and it is usually a great time. My brother is now married and he brings his wife along. I’m not besties with her, we are just polite to each other.

Now the first invite she asked what she should bring and I told her nothing, just show up and have a good time. She brought food. I thought she was just being polite and I reiterated to not bring food since if throws off the menu I made and I don’t know what’s in it and some relatives have allergies.