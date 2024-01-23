Woman tired of 'babying' her husband; he says his therapist 'doesn't like her.' AITA?

"AITA for not doing the homework my husband's therapist assigned to me?"

secretsecretwhisper

My husband and I have been together for over a decade. During this time he's been in therapy on and off. He had a hard time finding a therapist that was right for him.

A few of his therapists early on encouraged him to just medicate (with no regular sessions) and one pushed religion on him. Neither of these worked. What he needed was someone to meet with him semi regularly, not push their religious beliefs on him, and instead work with him to develop appropriate strategies/talk through issues.

Whenever he told me about one of these more questionable strategies (i.e. pushing 'just love Jesus') I said I thought that was inappropriate and he should find a better therapist and go without until then.