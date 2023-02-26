Woman fails to seduce sister's husband and then tries to get him fired. UPDATE

This is a long one, so grab a snack. I'll wait.

Ok, this saga is lengthy and salaciously juicy with a surprisingly heartwarming ending. We combed Reddit to compile the full story from inception to end and it definitely satisfies.

My (37M) wife's (34F) sister (29F) tried to kiss me and now my wife is spiraling. Help me.

ThrowRA-wife-sister

As the title says, my wife’s sister made a pass at me at a recent family gathering and I have no idea what to do. For context, I think my wife “Jenna” is absolutely gorgeous but she has some really negative body image issues.

This is in large part because of her sister “Mary” who is very conventionally attractive, as opposed to Jenna’s more unconventional but (imo) striking beauty. Mary was a successful model until a couple years ago and now works in the fashion industry.