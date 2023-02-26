Woman fails to seduce sister's husband and then tries to get him fired. UPDATE

Ok, this saga is lengthy and salaciously juicy with a surprisingly heartwarming ending. We combed Reddit to compile the full story from inception to end and it definitely satisfies.
As the title says, my wife’s sister made a pass at me at a recent family gathering and I have no idea what to do. For context, I think my wife “Jenna” is absolutely gorgeous but she has some really negative body image issues.
This is in large part because of her sister “Mary” who is very conventionally attractive, as opposed to Jenna’s more unconventional but (imo) striking beauty. Mary was a successful model until a couple years ago and now works in the fashion industry.
In our early days of dating when I would tell Jenna she’s beautiful, she would always say “just wait until you see my sister”. When I did finally meet her family, she would randomly press me for weeks to talk about her sister, whether I thought she was more attractive than her, etc.